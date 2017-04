An All Nippon Airways' (ANA) Boeing Co's 787 Dreamliner plane receives restoration work at Okayama airport in Okayama, western Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Kyodo

TOKYO Japan's transportation minister said on Friday the government will issue a technical directive on Friday that would permit Boeing Co (BA.N) to resume flights of its grounded 787 Dreamliner jets.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration gave formal approval on Thursday for a new lithium-ion battery system for Boeing's Dreamliner, ending a three-month ban and clearing airlines to fly the plane with passengers again.

