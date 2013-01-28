* External experts concluded meetings in March 2008
* Set of 40 proposals adopted by Japan's transport ministry
* Airlines asked for changes, to keep down operating costs
* Dreamliner exempted from mandatory flight turnaround
checks
By Mari Saito and Tim Kelly
TOKYO, Jan 28 Japan's government stepped in to
give Boeing Co's now-grounded 787 Dreamliner and its
made-in-Japan technology a boost in 2008 by easing safety
regulations, fast-tracking the rollout of the groundbreaking jet
for Japan's biggest airlines, according to records and
participants in the process.
The concessions by an advisory panel to Japan's transport
ministry reflected pressure from All Nippon Airways
(ANA) and Japan Airlines (JAL) and a push to
support Japanese firms that supply 35 percent of the 787 from
the carbon-fiber in its wings to sophisticated electrical
systems and batteries used to save fuel, people involved in the
deliberations told Reuters.
"I believe the request for the changes came initially from
the airlines. Ultimately, it was a discussion of measures to
lower operating costs for the airlines," said Masatoshi Harigae,
head of aviation at Japan's Aerospace Exploration Agency, one of
the outside advisers who urged the eased regulatory standards.
There is no suggestion that easing regulatory standards
contributed to the problems facing the Dreamliner, idled around
the world after a string of malfunctions ranging from fuel leaks
to battery meltdowns. There is also no evidence to suggest that
continuing the mandate for more frequent manual inspections for
new aircraft, including the Boeing 787, before 2008 would have
helped catch signs of trouble earlier.
The looser regulations did not specifically address the risk
of the Dreamliner's powerful batteries catching fire, the risk
that safety investigators have zeroed in on in recent weeks.
But the steps taken by Japan's Civil Aviation Bureau in 2008
underscore how the deep commercial ties between Boeing and its
Japanese suppliers and the backing of ANA and JAL helped build
support for an easing of certification standards, based on a
review of meeting records by the advisory panel released by the
Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport and comments from
three of the seven experts who participated.
ANA and JAL declined to comment, deferring questions on
regulatory standards to aviation officials and the ministry.
"We have not brought down our standards in comparison to
other countries. This was a pragmatic revision," Tatsuyuki
Shimazu, Chief Air Worthiness Engineer at the Civil Aviation
Bureau, said.
ONGOING PROBE
Earlier this month, ANA was forced to make an emergency
landing on a 787 domestic flight after a battery overheated and
partially melted, triggering smoke alarms in the cockpit. The
probe into that incident may take weeks or months as
investigators still lack basic data to understand what went
wrong, people involved have said.
In the meantime, the indefinite grounding of the Dreamliner
has raised costs for both ANA and JAL and threatened to push
back plans both carriers had for growth and new routes based on
the new aircraft, analysts have said.
After three meetings by a panel of industry and policy
experts that concluded in March 2008, Japan's transport ministry
said it would adopt 40 proposals to streamline regulations
surrounding new aircraft. At the time, the ministry said the
easier regulatory standards were designed in part to "quickly
realize the benefits from the introduction of the 787."
ANA, the Dreamliner's biggest customer, and JAL committed to
buy the first 787 in 2004, helping Boeing kick-start orders for
the futuristic plane. Both subsequently increased their orders,
with ANA planning to eventually fly 66 Dreamliners.
"At the time there was a lot of confidence in the aircraft.
It was a discussion of measures to lower operating costs for the
airlines," said Harigae.
Japan's government agencies often convene blue-ribbon panels
of outside experts to review regulatory policy changes, as the
transport ministry did for aircraft safety rules in 2007.
QUICKER TURNAROUNDS
Changes endorsed by the aviation group, including 40 revised
safety guidelines, were presented as an effort to bring Japan
into line with the framework of regulations in other markets,
including the United States. At least five recommendations in
the advisory report benefited the 787. Four mentioned support
for the Dreamliner directly.
Three of the rule changes dealt with abbreviated testing and
approval of pilots who had been cleared to fly the Boeing 777
and were preparing to switch to the 787. "It (787) is highly
innovative and its safety is also advanced, but it's also very
similar in design to the 777," said Kinya Fujiishi, an aviation
journalist who sat on the panel. "This is why we thought it
would be fine to revise the rule."
Another approved rule change exempted Boeing's new jet from
the need for detailed inspections by ground crew after each
landing that would have meant higher costs - and longer delays -
for the airlines with each flight. Participants said the panel
concluded such checks were not needed because of the
Dreamliner's sophisticated on-board diagnostic system.
JAL said it still performs checks between 787 flights
because it is still required to do so after international
routes. ANA said it checks domestic 777 and 787 flights although
rules no longer mandate them to perform these.
At the same time, the revised rules opened up potentially
lucrative trans-Pacific detinations to ANA and JAL with the
Dreamliner sooner than previous standards would have allowed.
Changes shortened the time needed to win approval - known as
Extended-range Twin-engine Operational Performance Standards
(ETOPS) - to fly two-engined jets on routes distant from
emergency airfields.
But production and design snags meant ANA, even so, had to
wait until 2011 for its first Dreamliner.
DEEP TIES
In 2009, a bilateral agreement between Japan and the United
States provided further support for the Dreamliner to enter
service in Asia. That pact allowed aviation officials in Tokyo
to certify the airworthiness of the U.S.-built jets based on
testing mostly approved by the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA).
In 2007, the FAA cleared Boeing's use of a potentially
flammable battery in the Dreamliner because Boeing's design was
expected to contain any potential fire and divert smoke and
fumes away from the passenger cabin.
Japan's support for the Dreamliner reflects how closely
integrated the nation's aerospace industry has become in
Boeing's supply chain, experts say. "If the 787 prevails all
over the world it's good for Japanese industry, so the
government wants to support it," said Hajime Tozaki, an aviation
policy specialist and professor at Tokyo's Waseda University,
who was not part of the 2008 review.
Japanese companies led by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd
maker of the wartime Zero fighter, build a third of
the Dreamliner including its wings. With each succeeding Boeing
model, Japanese suppliers have deepened their involvement from
supplying parts for the 747 jumbo jet to becoming full-fledged,
risk-sharing partners with the U.S. aircraft builder.
The stake of Japanese suppliers rose from less than a fifth
for the 767 to a quarter for the 777 and 35 percent for the 787.
As many as 22,000 aerospace jobs at 65 firms in Japan are pegged
to Boeing's fortunes, Boeing estimates.
After years of trying, Europe's Airbus has failed
to drive a wedge into Japan's ties to Boeing, which in the past
decade has won more than 80 percent of Japan's aircraft orders.
POTENTIAL DAMAGE
For now, Japan is sticking by Boeing with some even calling
for a more conspicuous government support for the 787.
"I didn't feel there was enough (government) effort to
promote the 787," said Hiroyasu Hagio, a former JAL pilot who
represented flight crews in the 2008 review as head of the Japan
Aircraft Pilot Association. He added: "In other countries it's
normal for countries to aggressively get involved in sales."
The two big Japanese carriers remain committed to putting
the 787 at the core of their fleet planning and say there has
been no change to their order plans.
But there are signs the Dreamliner's problems have strained
ties between Japan and Boeing. Last week, U.S. diplomats met
Japanese officials in Tokyo to discuss the political and
economic fallout from the Dreamliner's grounding.
"If Boeing intentionally and politically puts the losses on
to Japanese companies, the damage for Japan will be huge," said
Isao Iijima, a political adviser to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
(Additional reporting by Maki Shiraki, James Topham, Antoni
Slodkowski and Yumi Muranaka; Editing by Kevin Krolicki and Ian
Geoghegan)