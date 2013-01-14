UPDATE 1-Nikkei tops 20,000 but autos, banks and yen make investors doubt sustainability
* Investors cherry-pick individual stocks in thriving sector (Adds PIX and GRAPHIC to slug)
TOKYO Jan 14 Japan's transport ministry said on Monday it has launched an investigation into the causes behind two fuel leaks on a Boeing Co 787 Dreamliner jet owned by Japan Airlines Co (JAL).
Over the weekend, the JAL jet, which was undergoing checks in Japan following a fuel leak at Boston airport last week, leaked fuel during tests. Both of the leaks were due to separate valve-related problems.
On Friday, the U.S. government started a wide-ranging review of Boeing's 787 Dreamliner, citing concern over a battery that caught fire last week, also on a JAL plane, and other problems. The government and Boeing insisted the passenger jet remained safe to fly.
* Investors cherry-pick individual stocks in thriving sector (Adds PIX and GRAPHIC to slug)
TOKYO/SINGAPORE, June 2 A 10 percent surge over six weeks swept Japan's Nikkei stock index above the 20,000-point barrier for the first time since late 2015 on Friday, without dispelling doubts about the rally's shelf life given the outlook for automakers, banks and the yen.