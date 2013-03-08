BRIEF-Albertsons Companies acquires MedCart Specialty Pharmacy
* MedCart Specialty Pharmacy to operate as a new business unit under Albertsons Companies pharmacy team structure
TOKYO, March 8 A Japanese transport ministry official said on Friday that it knew of past incidents involving circuit boards on Boeing Co Dreamliners operated by All Nippon Airways Co (ANA), but authorities do not think they are linked to the jet's battery problems.
ANA, which along with Japan Airlines Co has nearly half of the 50 Dreamliners delivered to date, said this week there had been three instances of electric distribution panel trouble in its 787 jets before it grounded the aircraft in January. It also said it had to replace the panel twice.
* MedCart Specialty Pharmacy to operate as a new business unit under Albertsons Companies pharmacy team structure
* Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin says "clear that Aetna decided a long time ago to relocate their corporate headquarters out of Connecticut"