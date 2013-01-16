* Passengers, crew evacuate safely after emergency landing
* ANA and JAL ground all 787s
* Boeing: Aware of reports, working with customer
* Smell like burning plastic - passenger
* Battery discolored, signs of leak - ANA
By Mayumi Negishi and Tim Kelly
TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's two leading airlines
grounded their fleets of Boeing 787s on Wednesday after
one of the Dreamliner passenger jets made an emergency landing,
the latest in a series of incidents to heighten safety concerns
over a plane many see as the future of commercial aviation.
Boeing's shares fell 3.3 percent as analysts began to lose
some of their conviction in the stock, which had held up
relatively well despite the dozen or so issues with the plane
over the last six weeks.
All Nippon Airways Co said instruments aboard a
domestic flight indicated a battery error, triggering emergency
warnings. Shigeru Takano, a senior safety official at the Civil
Aviation Bureau, said a second warning light indicated smoke.
Wednesday's incident, described by a transport ministry
official as "highly serious" - language used in international
safety circles as indicating there could have been an accident -
is the latest mishap to hit the world's first mainly
carbon-composite airliner in recent days.
"I think you're nearing the tipping point where they need to
regard this as a serious crisis," said Richard Aboulafia, a
senior analyst with the Teal Group in Fairfax, Virginia. "This
is going to change people's perception of the aircraft if they
don't act quickly."
ANA, which said the battery in the forward cargo hold was
the same lithium-ion type as one involved in a fire on another
Dreamliner at a U.S. airport last week, grounded all 17 of its
787s, and Japan Airlines Co suspended its 787 flights
scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.
The two airlines, which operate about half of the 50
Dreamliners delivered to date, said they would decide on
Thursday whether to resume Dreamliner flights the following day.
COMPREHENSIVE REVIEW
The 787, which has a list price of $207 million, represents
a leap in the way planes are designed and built, but the project
has been plagued by cost overruns and years of delays. Some have
suggested Boeing's rush to get planes built after those delays
resulted in the recent problems, a charge the company denies.
Both the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the
National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said they were
monitoring the latest incident as part of a comprehensive review
of the Dreamliner announced late last week. Financial analysts
warned of the impact on a wider universe of companies.
"This is another major negative for the B787 and its
supplier(s) ... as this heightens the risk of a forced slowdown
of the production ramp-up," Kepler analyst Christophe Menard
said, adding the latest incident was "extremely disturbing."
It was not just analysts, however, passengers were also
nervous about boarding the plane after the latest upset.
At Warsaw's Chopin Airport, the LOT national carrier was
announcing over the public address system that one of its
Dreamliner aircraft was making its maiden trans-Atlantic flight
on Wednesday. Some of the passengers checking in for the flight
to Chicago expressed misgivings.
"We have decided to fly on the Dreamliner, but we are a bit
worried since we've heard information that this plane is full of
defects, albeit they are not really major," said Daniel Rekret,
34, who was traveling with his wife and children.
ALARM TRIGGERED
A spokesman for Osaka Airport Authority said ANA flight 692
landed at Takamatsu at 8:45 a.m. local time. All 129 passengers
and eight crew evacuated via the plane's inflatable chutes.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said five people were
slightly injured.
At a news conference - where ANA's Vice President Osamu
Shinobe bowed deeply in apology - the carrier said a battery in
the forward cargo hold triggered emergency warnings to the
pilots, who decided on the emergency action. "There was a
battery alert in the cockpit and there was an odd smell detected
in the cockpit and cabin, and (the pilot) decided to make an
emergency landing," Shinobe said.
In a statement later, ANA said the main battery in the
forward electrical equipment bay was discolored and there were
signs of leakage.
Passengers leaving the flight told local TV there was an
odor like burning plastic on the plane as soon as it took off.
Marc Birtel, a Boeing spokesman, said: "We've seen the reports,
we're aware of the events and are working with our customer."
Robert Stallard, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets, said
lost revenue at the Japanese airlines could prompt compensation
from Boeing. "What started as a series of relatively minor,
isolated incidents now threatens to overhang Boeing until it can
return confidence, and this looks to be a near-term challenge
given the media's draw to all things 787," he said.
UNDER REVIEW
In Asia, only the Japanese and Air India have the Dreamliner
in service, but other airlines are among those globally to have
ordered around 850 of the new aircraft.
Australia's Qantas Airways said its order for 15
Dreamliners was on track, with its Jetstar subsidiary due to
take delivery of the first planes later this year.
India's regulator said it would wait for a safety report
from Boeing, expected later Wednesday, before deciding whether
to ground the six Dreamliners operated by state-owned Air India.
United Airlines, the only U.S. carrier now flying the 787,
said it was not taking any immediate action in response to the
latest incident.
The Dreamliner's problems echo those of rival Airbus
, which a year ago survived a crisis of confidence after
a series of incidents with wing cracks on its A380, the world's
largest passenger jet. Those problems tested the manufacturer's
relations with airlines, but no plane orders were canceled.
COST BURDENS
Shares in GS Yuasa Corp, a Japanese company that
makes batteries for the Dreamliner, fell 4.5 percent. The
Kyoto-based company said it was too early to comment on the
situation.
The use of new battery technology is among the cost-saving
features of the 787, which Boeing says burns 20 percent less
fuel than rival jets using older technology.
Lithium-ion batteries can catch fire if they are
overcharged, and once alight, they are difficult to put out as
the chemicals produce oxygen, Boeing's chief engineer for the
787, Mike Sinnett, told reporters last week. He said lithium-ion
was not the only battery choice, but "it was the right choice".
The 787 is Boeing's first new jet in more than a decade, and
the company's financial fortunes are largely tied to its
success. The plane offers airlines unprecedented fuel economy,
but the huge investment to develop it coupled with years of
delay in delivery has caused headaches for customers, hurt
Boeing financially, and created a delivery bottleneck.
Boeing has said it will at least break even on the cost of
building the 1,100 new 787s it expects to deliver over the next
decade. Some analysts, however, say Boeing may never make money
from the plane, given its enormous development cost.
Any additional cost from fixing problems discovered by the
string of recent incidents would affect those forecasts, and
could hit Boeing's bottom line more quickly if it has to stop
delivering planes, analysts said.