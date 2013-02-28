SEATTLE Feb 28 Boeing Co will cut
hundreds of jobs at a South Carolina plant that makes 787
Dreamliners over the course of this year, but the move has
nothing to do with the recent grounding of the troubled
jetliner, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.
The plan to cut workers is not uncommon as productivity
improves on a new airplane program and was conceived before
major problems with the 787s battery surfaced, the Journal said.
Two high-profile battery malfunctions led to international
aviation regulators grounding the jet in mid-January.
The cuts could account for up to 20 percent of the workforce
in some teams at the plant in North Charleston, South Carolina,
the Journal reported, citing an unnamed source familiar with the
plan. Overall, the plant employs more than 6,000 people.
Boeing did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The South Carolina plant is the second Boeing facility where
787s are assembled after the larger Everett, Washington, plant
north of Seattle. Between them, Boeing turns out five
Dreamliners per month.
So far, the plane maker has said production has not been
slowed by the grounding of the 787 and it aims to fulfill its
plan to ramp up to 10 787s per month by the end of 2013.