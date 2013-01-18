By Alina Selyukh
WASHINGTON Jan 18 U.S. Transportation Secretary
Ray LaHood said on Friday that the Boeing Co 787
Dreamliner jets will not fly again until authorities are "1,000
percent sure" they are safe.
He said authorities must first fully investigate the
batteries linked to recent incidents, and he could not predict
when flights would resume.
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration on Wednesday
temporarily grounded the 787 after a second incident involving
battery failures caused one of the Dreamliner passenger jets to
make an emergency landing in Japan.
The grounding came less than a week after Boeing and U.S.
federal authorities reassured the public of the safety of the
new-generation plane.
During a press conference last week LaHood went as far as to
say he would have "absolutely no reservations about boarding one
of these planes and taking a flight."
When pressed by reporters on Friday about whether he
regretted his prior statements, LaHood said, "Last week it was
safe."
What has changed since then, he said, is the fact that
another incident occurred involving the lithium-ion battery
installed in 787s. Such batteries pack more energy and weigh
less but are also potentially more volatile.
"The reason that we grounded it is because we did further
consultation with Boeing and there was another incident," LaHood
said. "So those planes aren't flying now until we really have a
chance to examine the batteries. That seems to be where the
problem is."
He said safety authorities, working with experts who helped
design and inspect the plane, were closely investigating the
jet's battery.
"These things take time... We just have to be patient here,"
said LaHood, who spoke on the sidelines of a U.S. mayors'
conference in Washington.