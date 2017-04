SEATTLE, Sept 17 Boeing Co's 787-9 Dreamliner, a stretched version of its high-tech composite plane, successfully completed its first flight on Tuesday.

The plane landed at 4:18 pm PST (2318 GMT) at Boeing Field in Seattle after about five hours in the air testing its control systems. The lengthened plane is designed to carry 40 more passengers and fly longer distances than the current model, the 787-8.