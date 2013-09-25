BRIEF-GCI Inc launches consent solicitation related to senior notes
* Unit GCI Inc soliciting consents from holders of its 6.75% senior notes due 202 and 6.875% senior notes due 2025
WARSAW, Sept 25Poland's flagship carrier LOT had to delay some of its Boeing 787 Dreamliner flights after checkups showed two planes lacked gas filters, the company's spokeswoman said.
Barbara Pijanowska added LOT would add the cost of temporary replacement plane rentals to its list of compensation claims from Boeing.
"There was absolutely no danger to passengers. At a regular checkup, we found that two of our Dreamliners had no gas filters. That is not anything major, it's a tiny glitch and the planes were at no time in danger," she said.
"We have 100 percent trust and confidence in those planes. They are extremely safe these machines. (...) We are, however, adding this to the list of things from which we would like compensation."
In July Lot's chief executive said the carrier was demanding from Boeing money it had lost due to several incidents of Dreamliners being grounded.
* Says initial public offering of 10.5 million common shares priced at $11.00per share