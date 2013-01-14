WASHINGTON Jan 14 The U.S. transportation
safety agency said on Monday it was analyzing the lithium-ion
battery and burned wire bundles as part of its investigation of
a fire aboard a Japan Airlines' Boeing 787 at Boston's Logan
Airport last week.
The National Transportation Safety Board said in a statement
that its investigators plan to disassemble the battery this week
after studying the internal condition of the battery via X-rays
at an independent test facility over the weekend.
Investigators also took possession of burned wire bundles,
the auxiliary power unit (APU) battery charger and several
memory modules to search for any available data.
The airplane's two combined flight data recorder and cockpit
voice recorder units were also brought to NTSB headquarters and
are being analyzed by the investigative team.
The fire occurred aboard one of Boeing Co's
sophisticated new 787 Dreamliner jets on Jan. 7 at Logan
Airport. A mechanic inspecting the Japan Airlines Co Ltd
jet discovered smoke in the cockpit while performing a
routine post-flight inspection on Jan. 7. There were no
passengers on board.
The NTSB said fire and rescue personnel reported having
difficulty accessing the battery for removal when they were
trying to extinguish the fire.
After releasing the statement, the NTSB sent out a tweet
saying it had released the airplane involved in the battery fire
back to Japan Airlines.
The investigation includes representatives named by the
Japan Transport Safety Board and French civil aviation security
authorities. Others included in the NTSB-led team are experts
from the Federal Aviation Administration, Boeing, U.S. Naval
Surface Warfare Center's Carderock Division, Japan Airlines,
battery manufacturer GS Yuasa and APU battery/charger
system provider Thales Avionics Electrical Systems.