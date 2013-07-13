July 13 A parked Boeing 787 Dreamliner owned by
Ethiopian Airlines caught fire at London Heathrow airport on
Friday, sparking an investigation just 11 weeks after regulators
ended a worldwide grounding of the same type of aircraft.
The cause of the fire was not immediately clear, but images
showed the damage in a different part of the aircraft from bays
where burning batteries had triggered the four-month grounding.
Other operators said they would continue flying the 787, the
world's first passenger jet built mainly from carbon-composites.
Boeing has delivered 68 Dreamliners to 13 airlines.
In total, it has sold 930 of the lightweight carbon-plastic
jets, which have an average list price around $250 million.
Orders include 519 of the 210-250-seat 787-8 model, which
entered service in 2011 and is so far the only type flying.
A larger 250-290-seat version, the 787-9 Dreamliner, is
expected to make its maiden flight later this year.
Last month, Boeing launched a 323-seat version known as the
787-10 with 80 new orders. It will enter service in 2018-19.
European rival Airbus has begun flight trials of a
competing carbon-composite jet, the A350.
Following are the airlines that have taken deliveries of the
787.
Customer Name Deliveries
Air India 7
All Nippon Airways 20
British Airways* 2
China Southern Airlines 2
Ethiopian Airlines 4
Hainan Airlines* 1
Norwegian (via lessor ILFC)* 1
Japan Airlines 9
LAN Airlines 3
LOT Polish Airlines 4
Qatar Airways 6
TUI Travel PLC 3
United Air Lines 6
787-8 Total 68
* BA due to start 787 service in Sept; Norwegian Air due to
start operations in July. Hainan took delivery July 7.
