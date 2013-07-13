July 13 A parked Boeing 787 Dreamliner owned by Ethiopian Airlines caught fire at London Heathrow airport on Friday, sparking an investigation just 11 weeks after regulators ended a worldwide grounding of the same type of aircraft. The cause of the fire was not immediately clear, but images showed the damage in a different part of the aircraft from bays where burning batteries had triggered the four-month grounding. Other operators said they would continue flying the 787, the world's first passenger jet built mainly from carbon-composites. Boeing has delivered 68 Dreamliners to 13 airlines. In total, it has sold 930 of the lightweight carbon-plastic jets, which have an average list price around $250 million. Orders include 519 of the 210-250-seat 787-8 model, which entered service in 2011 and is so far the only type flying. A larger 250-290-seat version, the 787-9 Dreamliner, is expected to make its maiden flight later this year. Last month, Boeing launched a 323-seat version known as the 787-10 with 80 new orders. It will enter service in 2018-19. European rival Airbus has begun flight trials of a competing carbon-composite jet, the A350. Following are the airlines that have taken deliveries of the 787. Customer Name Deliveries Air India 7 All Nippon Airways 20 British Airways* 2 China Southern Airlines 2 Ethiopian Airlines 4 Hainan Airlines* 1 Norwegian (via lessor ILFC)* 1 Japan Airlines 9 LAN Airlines 3 LOT Polish Airlines 4 Qatar Airways 6 TUI Travel PLC 3 United Air Lines 6 787-8 Total 68 * BA due to start 787 service in Sept; Norwegian Air due to start operations in July. Hainan took delivery July 7. (Compiled by Alwyn Scott, Tim Hepher)