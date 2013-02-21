Feb 21 Japanese investigators have found
problems in equipment that controls a fuel-tank valve on a
Boeing Co 787 Dreamliner jet that was being probed for
fuel leaks, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Thursday.
The fuel leak, found in a Japan Airlines Co jet as
it taxied to a Boston runway on Jan. 9, came amid battery
problems that have since grounded the Boeing 787 Dreamliner
fleet globally.
There were deficiencies in the way electrical-insulating
paint was applied to a mechanism that opened and closed the
fuel-tank valve, the Nikkei said, citing people familiar with
the matter. Transport ministry investigators also found foreign
matter on a switch that operated the same mechanism.
The investigators believe that this caused the switch to
send a signal that the valve was closed when it was still half
open -- causing the leak, the Japanese daily said.
The ministry is in talks with the U.S. Federal Aviation
Administration and Boeing about ways to resolve the problem, the
newspaper said.
The same 787 involved in the Jan. 9 fuel leak in Boston
leaked fuel from its left wing nozzle at Tokyo's Narita
International Airport on Jan. 13.