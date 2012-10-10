(Corrects to South Carolina from North Carolina in second
paragraph)
* Planemaker on path to build 10 a month - executive
* Supply chain includes 325 suppliers, 5,000 factories
* "We made mistakes along the way" - VP for supply
* Japanese supplier says bottleneck risk remains
NAGOYA, Japan, Oct 10 A Boeing Co
official said the planemaker has its sprawling global supply
chain under control for its lightweight Dreamliner jet and plans
to ratchet up production, a jump in output a Japanese supplier
said could expose new supply bottlenecks.
Boeing has outfitted at least four 747 freighters with wider
fuselages, dubbed "Dreamlifters", to gather parts from around
the world for its 787 jet that are then assembled at plants in
Washington and South Carolina in the United States.
The company is trying to make up for earlier delays caused
in part by the difficulties in managing 325 suppliers building
parts for the 787 at 5,000 factories worldwide.
Boeing now makes three and a half of the carbon-composite
jets per month. It plans to raise output to five a month by the
end of the year and raise it to 10 per month by the end of 2013.
The new target was described on Wednesday as a "very
difficult target" by Jeffrey Luckey, the Boeing executive in
charge of the plane's supply management.
"We made mistakes along the way. We are currently on path to
achieve 10 a month," Luckey said during a presentation at the
Japan Aerospace International Exhibition in Nagoya. "We know
when we are going to pick them up and drop them off," Luckey
said. "We lost visibility in the supply chain."
The 787 jet is the most outsourced in Boeing's history and
Japanese companies such as Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd
and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd account for more
than a third of its components, including the first wings built
outside the United States.
At a Fuji Heavy plant near the show venue in Nagoya, factory
manager Hiroyuki Ishikawa is preparing a new production line to
build wing-boxes that connect the 787's wings to the fuselage.
The factory is the sole supplier of the critical component,
which is about the size of a small house.
While expressing confidence that his plant could match the
planned acceleration in 787 output in the United States, the
hike in production Ishikawa noted, "could expose bottlenecks" in
the availability of parts from lower-tier suppliers.
Fuji Heavy's aerospace business, which Boeing named as
supplier of the year in 2011, buys components from about 160
companies in Japan and overseas.
The 787 wing-boxes coming out of Ishikawa's facility are
carried to the United States on the upsized Dreamlifters.
Wing-boxes for Boeing's 777 jet the company fabricates at a line
next door are shipped by sea.
Boeing's Dreamliner, which boast fuel savings of 20 percent
compared with its predecessor, the 767, has so far won 824
orders, with around 60 delivered. The plane's list prices range
from $200 million to $240 million, but most sales are
discounted.
Japan's All Nippon Airways was the launch customer
for the 787, ordering 66 partially made-in-Japan aircraft, which
it has put at the center of its fleet planning.
(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Matt Driskill)