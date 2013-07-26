* Smoke reported near electrical compartment while jet on
ground -sources
* Qatar Airways plane has not flown since Sunday
-Flightaware
* 'Minor issue, not an incident' - Qatar Airways spokeswoman
* 787 has suffered spate of mishaps in recent weeks
By Praveen Menon and Siva Govindasamy
DUBAI, July 26 Qatar Airways said on Friday it
had taken one of its Boeing 787 Dreamliners out of service
following what it described as a "minor" technical issue, as
pressure mounted on the plane maker over possible new electrical
problems with the advanced jet.
The airline and Boeing Co declined to give further
details but industry sources said they were treating seriously
reports that the aircraft had been grounded for days after smoke
was seen near an electrical panel.
The 787 has suffered a spate of mishaps in recent weeks,
including a spontaneous fire on an Ethiopian Airlines-owned
787 that broke out while the plane was parked at a
remote stand at London's Heathrow airport for eight hours on
July 12.
According to Web-tracking service Flightaware, the Qatar
Airways aircraft, registered as A7-BCB, has not flown since
Sunday, an unusually long downtime for a long-haul jet designed
to save on fuel bills.
Qatar Airways confirmed an aircraft had been taken out of
service, but said no flights had been cancelled as a result.
"This is a minor issue for us, and not an incident, so we
are not commenting," an airline spokeswoman said.
A spokeswoman for Boeing said, "We request that you channel
all your enquiries to Qatar Airways."
Two people familiar with the matter, asking not to be
identified, said smoke had been reported near an electrical
compartment while the jet was on the ground in Doha. A failure
in a similar bay caused a fire during a test flight in 2010, and
three of the jets, including one owned by Qatar Airways, had
electrical problems last December.
A fire-brigade supervisor in Doha said it did not have any
record of an incident with an airport-related call last week.
India's aviation regulator said earlier it had started an
investigation after an oven in a 787 operated by Air India
overheated during a domestic flight, causing smoke.
There was no interruption to services.
Japan's ANA Holdings Inc, which operates the
world's biggest fleet of Dreamliners, also said on Friday it had
found damage to the battery wiring on two 787 locator beacons,
made by Honeywell International Inc.
United Airlines said on Friday it also found a
pinched wire in one of its locator beacons on one 787 in its
fleet of six. It replaced the beacon and sent the defective unit
to Honeywell for inspection. The work did not interrupt its
schedule, it said.
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration and Boeing
instructed airlines to inspect or remove the beacons, after UK
investigators found two wires pinched together in the beacon
inside the Ethiopian Airlines Dreamliner at Heathrow. The
resulting fire caused extensive damage to the plane.
PAST PROBLEMS
Last December, three 787s had electrical problems that were
made public. United Airlines experienced problems with
electrical panels on two 787s, one of which diverted to another
airport during a flight from Houston. Qatar Airways said that
month that it grounded one of its 787 jets because of the same
problem United had experienced. Boeing later traced the problem
to faulty circuit boards in the panel.
In January, regulators grounded the global fleet of 50
Dreamliners after batteries burned on two jets within two weeks.
Regulators lifted the grounding in April after Boeing redesigned
the battery system, which supplies backup power to the jet and
is unrelated to the emergency beacon, known as an emergency
locator transmitter, or ELT, that is designed to send out a
signal to help rescuers locate an aircraft wreckage.
Qatar Airways Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said in May
that the airline had to forego $200 million in lost profit
because of the grounding of 787 planes, but has received
compensation from Boeing for the losses. At least one other
airline says it is still seeking compensation.
BOEING 'HIGHLY CONFIDENT'
Aviation experts say it is common for the reported number of
incidents to rise when an aircraft is in the spotlight, and that
all new aircraft models have incidents when they first enter
service. The 787 began service in the fall of 2011.
Even aircraft with decades of service regularly suffer
glitches that go unreported and rarely pose a direct threat to
safety.
However, aviation experts say U.S. and British authorities
investigating the previous fires may seek to establish whether
anything can be learned from a pattern of reported incidents
connected in various ways to the jet's electrical systems.
Boeing Chief Executive Jim McNerney said this week he
remained "highly confident" in the future of the 787 Dreamliner
programme and the integrity of the company's newest airplane.
The 787 incorporates a raft of changes in the way passenger
jets are designed, including greater use of electrical systems
that save weight compared with older hydraulics. It is the first
passenger jet built mainly from lightweight carbon-composites.
Boeing shares ended 1 percent lower at $105.60 on the New
York Stock Exchange on Friday.