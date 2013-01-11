WASHINGTON Jan 11 U.S. transportation officials
will hold a press conference on Friday to discuss issues related
to recent electrical problems on Boeing Co's new 787
Dreamliner, according to a person familiar with the matter.
The source, who did not want to be identified because the
information is not public, declined to provide further details.
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will announce
a review into the jet's power system at the Friday press
conference, according to Bloomberg News.
The conference is scheduled to take place in Washington at
0930 EDT (1430 GMT).
Boeing Co has been seeking approval from aviation
authorities to fly the Dreamliners in long transocean routes,
but US regulators have raised questions about the reliability of
the plane, the Wall Street Journal reported earlier in the day.
The FAA review could delay the approval process.
The jet has experienced three mishaps in as many days this
week, including an electrical fire that caused severe damage to
a plane.
The FAA declined to comment.
One of Boeing's chief innovations with the 787 is its use of
electrical power to run on-board functions such as hydraulics
and air conditioning, instead of relying on heavier pneumatic
systems used on other planes. The weight savings make the 787
more fuel efficient, a big advantage for airlines.
To power the electrical system, the 787 uses generators
attached to the aircraft engines, which produce about 1.5
megawatts of power, enough to power about 300 hot water heaters.
The system uses high-voltage distribution panels and powerful
batteries, such as the one that caught fire in Boston on Monday.
A battery fire, on a 787 jet operated by Japan Airlines
, occurred in Boston on Monday while the empty plane was
parked at a gate after passengers had disembarked. That was
followed by a fuel leak on another JAL 787 on Tuesday, and by
brake problems on an All Nippon Airways 787 that forced
the airline to cancel a flight on Wednesday.