US STOCKS-Wall St rises as data signals economy accelerating
* Dow up 0.57 pct, S&P 500 up 0.59 pct, Nasdaq up 0.58 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
March 7 The smoke venting system failed aboard a Boeing Co 787 that experienced a battery fire in January because the system had no power to operate due to the fire, the National Transportation Safety Board said on Thursday.
The NTSB released an interim report into the fire on a parked plane in Boston, but did not identify a root cause of that fire.
* Dow up 0.57 pct, S&P 500 up 0.59 pct, Nasdaq up 0.58 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* announced an amendment to the effective dates of its multi-year, national agreement with humana inc. Announced on may 1, 2017.