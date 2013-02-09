CHICAGO Feb 9 Boeing Co said it will conduct a test flight of its grounded 787 Dreamliner on Saturday to collect more data on potential faults in the aircraft's lithium-ion batteries.

The 50 Dreamliners in commercial service were grounded worldwide on Jan. 16, after a series of battery related incidents, including a fire on board a parked 787 in Boston's Logan Airport and an in-flight problem on another plane in Japan.

The groundings have cost airlines tens of millions of dollars, with no solution yet in sight.

The test flight on ZA005, a Boeing 787 test plane, was scheduled to operate out of Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington. The flight was scheduled to depart at about 12:45 p.m. Pacific time (3:45 ET) but that is subject to change, the company said.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said on Thursday it would allow 787 test flights, under more stringent rules, to monitor the batteries in flight.