CHICAGO Feb 9 Boeing Co completed what
it called an uneventful flight on Saturday of a test 787
Dreamliner, its first since the airplanes were grounded more
than three weeks ago after a series of battery-related problems.
The test flight to gather detailed information on the
airplane's lithium-ion batteries lasted two hours and 19
minutes, taking off from and returning to Boeing Field in
Seattle, Boeing said.
"The crew reports that the flight was uneventful," Boeing
said in a statement.
The 50 Dreamliners in commercial service were grounded
worldwide on Jan. 16 after a series of battery-related incidents
including a fire on board a parked 787 at Boston's Logan
International Airport and an in-flight problem on another
airplane in Japan.
The groundings have cost airlines tens of millions of
dollars, with no solution yet in sight.
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said on Thursday it
would allow 787 test flights, under more stringent rules, to
monitor the batteries in flight.
Boeing said the information gathered during the flight was
part of the investigations into the battery events that occurred
in January and that additional details could not be shared.
The airplane is Boeing's fifth 787 flight test airplane,
marked as ZA005, and the only member of the test fleet in
service. The flight had a crew of 13, including pilots and
testing personnel, Boeing said.
Boeing said no flights of the airplane were planned on
Sunday, but it planned to resume flights early in the coming
week. Boeing does not provide advance flight schedules.
The test flight departed Boeing Field at 12:32 p.m. Pacific
time (3:32 p.m. ET/2032 GMT) and landed at 2:51 p.m. (5:51 p.m.
ET/2251 GMT), the company said.