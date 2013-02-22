PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 1
June 1 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO Feb 22 Japan's transport ministry said on Friday its fuel leak probe on a Boeing Co 787 Dreamliner passenger jet indicated the cause to be a coating around the mechanism that controls fuel movement between tanks.
The ministry launched the investigation after two fuel leaks on a Dreamliner operated by Japan Airlines Co Ltd, just days before authorities around the world grounded the new lightweight passenger jets after a couple of battery problems.
June 1 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, June 1 T-Mobile US Inc has built a reputation as a scrappy underdog by offering cell service with no contracts and cheap prices.