* Says cost of Dreamliner grounding "huge"

* To condition further deliveries on problems being fixed

By Karolina Slowikowska and Adrian Krajewski

WARSAW, Jan 17 Poland's national airline LOT will seek compensation from Boeing Co. after most of the U.S. planemaker's 787 Dreamliner passenger jets were grounded due to battery-related problems, LOT's deputy chief said on Thursday.

"We are analysing our contract with Boeing from the perspective of our possibilities of filing for compensation," Tomasz Balcerzak told a news conference.

"All elements and irregularities that generate cost mean that we will file for compensation in due time."

LOT, the sole European airline currently operating the 787, added two of the planes to its fleet late last year - seen at the time as a sign of a new era for the loss-making airline. They are now out of action, as Europe, Japan and India joined the United States in grounding the Dreamliners.

When asked about the costs of keeping the jets in air sheds, Balcerzak said they were "huge."

LOT has three more Dreamliners to be delivered by end of March.

"The schedule is still in force. Our third Dreamliner was due to arrive by the end of January," Balcerzak said. "We will condition Dreamliner deliveries on the removal of the technical blips and eventual dangers."

Airlines scrambled on Thursday to rearrange flights after the Dreamliner grounding.