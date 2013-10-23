* Q3 net income up 12 percent
* Commercial aircraft gains offset defense weakness
* Boeing raises full-year core earnings forecast
* Shares of Boeing up as much as 6 percent
By Alwyn Scott
Oct 23 Boeing Co reported a surprising 12
percent jump in quarterly profit and raised its full-year
forecast on soaring commercial aircraft production and margins,
sending its shares up as much as 6 percent to an all-time high.
The company also said on Wednesday that it will speed up
production of its 787 Dreamliner, a long-awaited move that comes
after a series of problems with the new, high-tech plane, and
while Boeing is still pushing to improve the jet's reliability.
The strong third-quarter results from the commercial
airplane business, which churned out more planes at higher
profit margins in the quarter, compensated for weakness in the
defense unit, where revenue rose just 3 percent, margins
contracted and profit fell.
The commercial aircraft gains showed Boeing was not only on
target to deliver a record number of jetliners this year, but
was producing them efficiently.
But the optimism was tempered by continuing 787 problems, by
the loss of a key order in Japan earlier this month, and by the
prospect that profit margins will fall in the current quarter.
"Obviously that's a campaign that we did not want to lose,"
Boeing Chief Executive Jim McNerney said in a conference call,
referring to rival Airbus' win of an order from
longtime Boeing customer Japan Airlines Co Ltd.
"We will take it as a sign to try harder and do better," he
said, noting that Boeing recently won an order for 34 of its
forthcoming 777-9X jet from Deutsche Lufthansa AG.
Lufthansa contracted at the same time to buy 25 Airbus A350s.
McNerney said the reliability of the 787 was averaging 97
percent, a decrease from 98.2 percent that Boeing cited in June,
during a congressional hearing on the 787's burning battery
problem, which prompted regulators to ground the plane for more
three months earlier this year.
"We still have some customers that are not at that level (of
97 percent)," McNerney said on Wednesday. "It's frustrating."
False error messages account for about one-third of the
reliability problems, he added. Boeing is putting people and
spare parts around the world to help fix 787s quickly. The
latest reliability concerns arose after Norwegian Air Shuttle
took its new 787 out of service for repairs because of repeated
problems.
MARGIN AT RISK
Boeing's commercial aircraft operating margin jumped to 11.6
percent in the latest quarter from 9.5 percent a year ago. But
the gain begged the question of "whether this is a 'one off', or
whether such levels can be sustained," analyst Robert Stallard
at RBC Capital Markets wrote in a note.
On the conference call, Chief Financial Officer Greg Smith
said the commercial airplane operating margin may soften in the
current quarter.
"We expect fourth-quarter margins to be influenced by
dilution from the (low margin) 787 deliveries, higher (research
and development) primarily associated with the 737 MAX and
timing of supplier payments," Smith said. Investments to lift
production rates also will weigh on margins, he said.
The 787 margin rose from near zero to "very low single
digits" in the third quarter as Boeing expanded the number of
airplanes use to calculate costs by 200, to 1,300, and included
the cost of 787-10 development.
After the conference call, Boeing stock declined from its
early highs. The stock was up 5 percent at $128.63 in afternoon
trading on the New York Stock Exchange after rising as much as
6.2 percent to $129.99.
"Clearly the 787 will be more detrimental for margins," said
Ken Herbert, analyst at Canaccord Genuity Inc.
In contrast with the booming jetliner business, Boeing's
defense operations were weakened by declining U.S. government
spending, a charge to close the C-17 transport plane production
line and other factors.
Military aircraft revenue fell 5 percent to $3.5 billion.
Overall defense, space and security revenue rose to $8 billion
from $7.8 billion, but operating margins contracted to 7.4
percent from 10.5 percent. Earnings in that division fell 19
percent to $673 million.
GUIDANCE RISES
Third quarter net income rose 12 percent to $1.51 a share
from $1.35 a year ago as revenue increased 11 percent to $22.13
billion, Boeing said. The gain came largely from a 14 percent
surge in deliveries to 170 aircraft in the quarter.
Core earnings, which exclude some pension and
post-retirement costs, jumped 16 percent to $1.80 a share from
$1.55.
The core earnings and revenue results topped analysts'
average expectations of $1.55 a share and revenue of $21.68
billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Boeing raised its full-year core earnings forecast to
between $6.50 and $6.65 a share from a previous outlook of $6.20
to $6.40.
"Simple takeaway is stay long," on the stock, Peter Arment,
an analyst at brokerage Sterne Agee, wrote in a note. "We
remain buyers at current levels given our long-term targets" of
$164 on Boeing stock.
In a long-anticipated move, Boeing said it would increase
production of the 787 Dreamliner to 12 aircraft per month in
2016, up from a target to 10 per month by the end of 2013. It
plans to produce 14 per month before the end of the decade.
The plane has suffered a number of technical glitches during
its first two years in service, including overheating batteries
that grounded the worldwide fleet for more than three months
earlier this year.
Rising production increases revenue and cash flow. But
"given that it doesn't kick in till 2016, the benefits of this
remains some way off," RBC Capital's Stallard wrote.
Boeing left unchanged its full-year revenue forecast at
between $83 billion and $86 billion, and its target for
delivering between 635 and 645 jetliners this year.
In the first nine months, Boeing delivered 476 planes,
including 170 in the latest quarter. That means it needs to
deliver 169 in the fourth quarter to hit its top target.
McNerney said Boeing expected to start work on its 777-X
models later this year, cementing those long-awaited revamps of
its best-selling wide-body plane, due to enter service by 2020.
Industry experts widely expect that launch to coincide with
major orders at the Dubai Airshow next month.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott in New York; Editing by Gerald E.
McCormick, Jeffrey Benkoe and Tim Dobbyn)