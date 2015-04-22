SEATTLE, April 22 Boeing Co said on Wednesday that problems with seat production from French supplier Zodiac Aerospace SA are not resolved, but said they would not alter the plane maker's ability to meet its targets for aircraft deliveries this year.

"All the problems are not resolved," Boeing Chief Executive Officer Jim McNerney said on a conference call. "We do have high confidence in the plan to resolve them because our people are deeply involved in the resolution."

Earlier Wednesday, Zodiac CEO Olivier Zarrouati said the company has gotten to the root of the problems in seat production and overhauled its production process.

McNerney added that Zodiac's problems wouldn't be fully fixed until the end of the second quarter, but that this would not prevent Boeing from hitting its target of delivering 750 to 755 commercial aircraft this year. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)