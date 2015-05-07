May 7 Boeing Co and CFM International
said on Thursday that they had begun flight testing of the
LEAP-1B engine for the 737 MAX jetliner, and early tests show it
was on track to deliver promised fuel savings, knocking down
talk about a significant performance shortfall.
There has been industry speculation recently of a shortfall
of as much as 5 percent in fuel burn performance compared with
the specification on early models of the LEAP-1B engine.
Boeing and engine maker CFM said the LEAP-1B "is on track to
deliver 14 percent more fuel efficiency" compared with current
737 planes, in line with targets.
The results were confirmed after the engine entered flight
testing on April 29, the companies said.
Separately, a senior industry source familiar with the LEAP
program described the shortfall speculation as "absolutely
false." Another industry source familiar with the matter said
talk of a shortfall was inaccurate.
The 737 MAX is due to enter service in 2017. The LEAP-1B is
the only engine choice to power the 737 MAX, Boeing's next
generation single-aisle plane, which has garnered more than
2,700 orders from 57 customers.
CFM, a joint venture between General Electric Co and
Safran SA of France, is making a different version of
the same engine to power about half of Airbus' forthcoming
A320neo aircraft.
The engine also will be used on the C919 jet being built by
state-owned Commercial Aircraft Corp. of China Ltd., or Comac, a
new entrant to the biggest segment of the jet market. CFM began
testing Comac's version last October, followed by the Airbus
version in February.
A different version of the engine will power about half of
Airbus' competing single-aisle jet, the A320, on which it
competes with Pratt & Whitney's Geared Turbofan.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott and Tim Hepher; Editing by Alan
Crosby)