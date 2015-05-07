May 7 Boeing Co and CFM International said on Thursday that they had begun flight testing of the LEAP-1B engine for the 737 MAX jetliner, and early tests show it was on track to deliver promised fuel savings, knocking down talk about a significant performance shortfall.

There has been industry speculation recently of a shortfall of as much as 5 percent in fuel burn performance compared with the specification on early models of the LEAP-1B engine.

Boeing and engine maker CFM said the LEAP-1B "is on track to deliver 14 percent more fuel efficiency" compared with current 737 planes, in line with targets.

The results were confirmed after the engine entered flight testing on April 29, the companies said.

Separately, a senior industry source familiar with the LEAP program described the shortfall speculation as "absolutely false." Another industry source familiar with the matter said talk of a shortfall was inaccurate.

The 737 MAX is due to enter service in 2017. The LEAP-1B is the only engine choice to power the 737 MAX, Boeing's next generation single-aisle plane, which has garnered more than 2,700 orders from 57 customers.

CFM, a joint venture between General Electric Co and Safran SA of France, is making a different version of the same engine to power about half of Airbus' forthcoming A320neo aircraft.

The engine also will be used on the C919 jet being built by state-owned Commercial Aircraft Corp. of China Ltd., or Comac, a new entrant to the biggest segment of the jet market. CFM began testing Comac's version last October, followed by the Airbus version in February.

A different version of the engine will power about half of Airbus' competing single-aisle jet, the A320, on which it competes with Pratt & Whitney's Geared Turbofan.