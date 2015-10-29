SEATTLE Oct 29 Boeing Co has received the first two LEAP aircraft engines for its 737 MAX jetliner from CFM International, the companies said on Thursday, a further step toward the new plane's scheduled first flight in 2016.

CFM said the LEAP-1B, one of three versions of the engine, is expected to improve fuel efficiency by 15 percent. CFM is a 50-50 joint venture of General Electric and Safran SA of France. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Paul Simao)