SEATTLE Jan 16 The union representing 23,000
engineers and technical workers at Boeing Co on Wednesday
made a contract offer that it said could avert a strike and
allow the aerospace company to focus on addressing safety
concerns customers have with the new 787 Dreamliner.
The Society of Professional Engineering Employees in
Aerospace, SPEEA, made what it called a "best and final"
contract offer, proposing to extend an expired contract for four
more years and including measures it has already agreed to with
the company.
The union said its offer would end "protracted and
increasingly contentious negotiations that appear headed for a
strike" and allow Boeing and its workers "to focus on
reaffirming confidence and proving the 787 is the reliable and
safe product employees know it to be."
Negotiations to replace an expired contract for the workers
resumed this month. The talks broke off abruptly in December
after federal mediators were brought in to ease tensions. Since
then the union has been preparing for a strike.