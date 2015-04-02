NEW YORK, April 2 A Boeing Co procurement
official is among seven people who have pleaded guilty in a
kickback scheme that involved giving confidential bidding
information to suppliers to the aerospace company's satellite
division, prosecutors said on Thursday.
The Boeing official, Mark Allen of Boeing's Space and
Intelligence Systems unit in El Segundo, California, was charged
with conspiracy to receive kickbacks, the prosecutors said.
Allen was charged in April 2013, according to court papers,
and pleaded guilty in May 2013. Three others in the alleged
scheme - Raymond Joseph, Cesar Soto and Randy Mitchell - also
have already pleaded guilty, according to the U.S. Attorney's
Office of the United States District Court for the Central
District of California.
Their cases were unsealed on Tuesday, and the four are
awaiting sentencing, the prosecutors said.
The scheme emerged 10 years after two former senior Boeing
executives served prison terms for violating federal conflict of
interests rules. The company later tightened its ethics rules
and increased internal oversight as part of a $600-million-plus
civil settlement with the U.S. Justice Department to resolve the
alleged ethics violations and a separate matter in which Boeing
allegedly obtained over 40,000 documents from its rival Lockheed
in a rocket launch competition.
Boeing said it discovered the scheme involving Allen after
receiving a tip from its internal ethics system. It launched an
investigation and later alerted U.S. government officials that
it suspected an employee was receiving kickbacks.
"Boeing has zero tolerance for such conduct," the company
said in a statement.
The government alleges the kickbacks were paid by Alfred
Henderson, an executive at A&A Fabrication and Polishing, a
Boeing supplier in San Gabriel Valley, California. Henderson
pleaded not guilty on Monday and faces a trial in May.
A&A Fabrication has also been charged. The seventh
defendant, Noberto Martinez, of Alhambra, California, has signed
a plea agreement, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott and Andrea Shalal; Editing by Ken
Wills)