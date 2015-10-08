COLUMN-OPEC signals cuts extension, oil traders ponder response: Kemp
LONDON, May 8 Saudi Arabia’s energy minister has indicated OPEC will extend its current production cuts for at least another six months to the end of 2017 and maybe further.
WASHINGTON Oct 8 Ethiopian Airlines told Boeing Co that the shutdown of the U.S. Export-Import Bank has triggered concerns about the airline's ability to take delivery of Boeing jets already ordered, and would force it to reevaluate future orders.
Boeing released a letter from Tewolde GebreMariam, chief executive officer of the airline, on Thursday, saying the airline had 21 aircraft on order that had not been delivered with a total list price of over $2.5 billion.
GebreMariam told Boeing in a letter that the shutdown of the U.S. trade bank at the end of June had put Boeing "at a competitive disadvantage relative to manufacturers in other countries that continue to support their export credit agencies". (Reporting by Andrea Shalal)
LONDON, May 8 Saudi Arabia’s energy minister has indicated OPEC will extend its current production cuts for at least another six months to the end of 2017 and maybe further.
NEW YORK, May 8 The energy industry scrutinizes U.S. oil stockpile data every week for evidence that OPEC supply cuts are ending a global crude glut, but growing domestic output means the world's largest oil consumer may be the last place to feel the cuts.