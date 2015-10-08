WASHINGTON Oct 8 Ethiopian Airlines told Boeing Co that the shutdown of the U.S. Export-Import Bank has triggered concerns about the airline's ability to take delivery of Boeing jets already ordered, and would force it to reevaluate future orders.

Boeing released a letter from Tewolde GebreMariam, chief executive officer of the airline, on Thursday, saying the airline had 21 aircraft on order that had not been delivered with a total list price of over $2.5 billion.

GebreMariam told Boeing in a letter that the shutdown of the U.S. trade bank at the end of June had put Boeing "at a competitive disadvantage relative to manufacturers in other countries that continue to support their export credit agencies". (Reporting by Andrea Shalal)