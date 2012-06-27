* Veteran salesman Ray Conner replaces Jim Albaugh
* Albaugh steadied 787, but lost ground in single-aisle
* Analysts welcome move, value sales skills
By Bill Rigby
SEATTLE, June 27 Boeing Co appointed a
new head of its commercial plane unit on Tuesday, turning to a
veteran production expert and salesman to help gain the upper
hand in its battle with Airbus for the $100 billion-a-year
aircraft market.
The surprise move, just weeks before the Farnborough
Airshow, comes as Boeing attempts to ramp up production of its
civil aircraft, including the troubled 787, and regain its
leading position in the key single-aisle market after losing a
large American Airlines order to rival Airbus.
Boeing said Ray Conner would be the new head of its
best-known unit with immediate effect, replacing another
longtime Boeing executive, Jim Albaugh.
Conner, 57, joined Boeing in 1977 as a mechanic and worked
his way up the company's production, supply chain and marketing
operations to become head of sales. Albaugh, 62, who came to
prominence at Boeing's defense unit, is to retire on Oct. 1 -
three years before Boeing's standard retirement age - after 37
years with the company.
The move was greeted positively by industry analysts, who
applauded the appointment of a sales-oriented head in place of
the engineering-minded Albaugh.
"Commercial aircraft sales is a very customer-centric job,"
said Carter Leake, an analyst at BB&T Capital Markets. "Conner
is more from true-blue aircraft sales than Albaugh. Arguably
Conner has touched more Boeing customers than any person in the
entire company."
SALES JOB
One industry source said Albaugh wanted to hand over the
reins now so his successor would have a chance to represent
Boeing at Farnborough, one of the most important events in the
company's calendar where it will be under pressure to announce
new orders.
"Now that production lines are running smoothly, and Albaugh
accomplished his stated objectives, it's a good time to step
aside and open the door to increased effort on sales where
Conner has most recently focused his attention," said Stifel
Nicolaus analyst Stephen Levenson.
Conner was only recently appointed to his second stint in
the top sales job after a shake-up prompted by Airbus
marching into core Boeing territory last July and persuading
American Airlines to buy 260 of its narrow-body A320s, alongside
200 Boeing 737s.
The 737 is the work-horse for most airlines and Boeing's
biggest cash generator, but Boeing upset some customers by
delaying a decision on what to do with its replacement,
eventually deciding to follow Airbus and offer a revamped
version, called the 737 MAX, instead of building an all-new
airplane.
Since the launch of the MAX last August, the quiet-spoken
Conner has led Boeing's rebound in the aircraft market and the
company is expected to outsell Airbus this year for the first
time since 2006, largely on the back of orders for the MAX.
After Farnborough, Conner must turn his attention to
Boeing's audacious attempt to ramp up production of its
revolutionary, carbon-fiber 787 to 10 a month by the end of next
year from 3.5 a month now, as well as oversee increased
production of 737s and 777s.
In a memo to Boeing employees sent on Tuesday and obtained
by Reuters, Conner said he aimed to focus on delivering the
planes in Boeing's bulging order book.
"Our job going forward together in the near term is to stay
the course on the product and services strategies that have
resulted in our record backlog, and to turn up the gain on
performance and execution to ensure we meet our commitments,"
said Conner in the memo.
MANAGEMENT CHANGE
One analyst said Albaugh's retirement signaled a broader
process of management change at Boeing.
"The generational shift in Boeing management is now almost
done, with only CEO Jim McNerney left of the old guard," said
Rob Stallard at RBC Capital Markets. "Who succeeds him remains
to be seen, but Boeing now has two relatively new and capable
executives heading each division, and each could be vying for
the top slot in due course."
Dennis Muilenburg took over as head of Boeing's defense,
space and security unit in 2009, when Albaugh left to take
charge at the commercial airplanes unit as the company looked
for a steady hand to guide the early production of the troubled
787 Dreamliner program.
With 787 production now stabilized, Albaugh's retirement is
the second high-profile departure after Boeing's finance chief
James Bell retired earlier this year.
Industry-watchers agree that Albaugh achieved that, while he
also brought the new 747-8 jumbo to market and presided over an
unprecedented labor agreement at Boeing's volatile Seattle-area
plants.
Albaugh's support was key to Boeing's winning back a
multibillion-dollar U.S. Air Force contract to build 179 new
refueling planes that had been awarded to Northrop Grumman Corp
and its European partner, Airbus parent EADS.
"Realistically, he's accomplished everything he was trying
to do at Boeing Commercial Aircraft," said defense consultant
Loren Thompson at the Lexington Institute.
One senior industry official said Albaugh likely wanted to
exit Boeing at the "top of his game."
"He's run Boeing defense. He's run Boeing commercial, and
he's not going to be CEO at Boeing."