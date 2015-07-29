WASHINGTON, July 29 Boeing Co Chairman
Jim McNerney on Wednesday said the company was actively
considering moving "key pieces" of the company to other
countries given the ongoing debate in the U.S. Congress over the
future of the Export-Import Bank.
"We are now forced to think about this differently,"
McNerney said in an interview hosted by the Economic Club of
Washington, adding that Boeing was examining moving some of its
operations to countries that did offer export credits.
He said he had focused heavily on maintaining production and
jobs in the United States, but the debate over export financing
was causing him to question that effort. "I'm beginning to think
that maybe I made the wrong decision."
