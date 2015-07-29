WASHINGTON, July 29 Boeing Co Chairman Jim McNerney on Wednesday said the company was actively considering moving "key pieces" of the company to other countries given the ongoing debate in the U.S. Congress over the future of the Export-Import Bank.

"We are now forced to think about this differently," McNerney said in an interview hosted by the Economic Club of Washington, adding that Boeing was examining moving some of its operations to countries that did offer export credits.

He said he had focused heavily on maintaining production and jobs in the United States, but the debate over export financing was causing him to question that effort. "I'm beginning to think that maybe I made the wrong decision." (Reporting by Andrea Shalal)