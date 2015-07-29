(Adds background on comments by GE chief executive)
By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON, July 29 Boeing Co Chairman
Jim McNerney on Wednesday said the aircraft maker was actively
considering moving "key pieces" of its operations to other
countries given the uncertainty of the future of the
Export-Import Bank, whose charter expired on June 30.
"We are now forced to think about this differently,"
McNerney told hundreds of executives during an interview hosted
by the Economic Club of Washington, noting that Boeing is
looking at countries that offer export credits.
Boeing officials had no further details about which business
operations could be affected or when the company had launched
its review.
Boeing's engineering union, SPEEA, declined to comment on
McNerney's remarks but said it has consistently supported Ex-Im
reauthorization.
The Ex-Im Bank was created during the Great Depression to
lend money to U.S. exporters and their foreign customers. Its
charter lapsed after conservatives in the U.S. Congress cast it
as a promoter of "crony capitalism" for multinationals such as
Boeing and General Electric Co.
Hopes of reviving the trade bank were dashed on Tuesday as
Congress moved toward a short-term extension of highway funding
without a provision to renew the bank's charter.
That means the bank's fate hangs in the balance through
September or October, McNerney said.
Uncertainty about the availability of export credits is
already making companies skittish about buying a range of Boeing
products, including commercial satellites, according to sources
familiar with the situation who requested anonymity because of
the sensitivity of the business negotiations.
McNerney's comments reflect U.S. industry's growing
frustration about deep partisan divides that have paralyzed
Congress since the rise of the right-wing Tea Party in 2010 and
the imposition of mandatory spending cuts that have hit revenues
at the defense division of Boeing and other arms makers.
GE's chief executive, Jeff Immelt, last month told the
Economic Club his company would move manufacturing jobs to
Canada and Europe if the Ex-Im bank closed.
McNerney said he was more worried than ever that Congress
could fail to reauthorize the bank.
"I'm beginning to think that maybe I made the wrong
decision" to maintain production and jobs in the United States
given the debate over export financing, said McNerney, who
retired as Boeing's CEO on July 1 after 10 years in the job.
McNerney said Boeing would keep fighting to keep the trade
bank alive, but said it was "very, very frustrating" that U.S.
lawmakers were unwilling to compromise. Reviving the bank should
be a self-evident move in support of U.S. jobs, he said, noting
that Boeing employs 165,000.
"People just playing politics - they're not connected to the
real world anymore," McNerney said at the event, which was
attended by the Russian, Dutch and Malaysian ambassadors.
"All the money's on the extremes in politics and all the
debate is ... focused more on the money than it is on what's
good for the country," he said.
McNerney championed an effort to bring more manufacturing
in-house, including the wings of Boeing's new 777X jetliner,
after problems linked to the company's strategy of outsourcing
work on the 787 Dreamliner while keeping final assembly in the
United States.
Boeing recently signed a deal with major Japanese suppliers,
giving them 21 percent of the 777X content, down from 35 percent
for the 787.
In recent years, Boeing's main rival, Europe's Airbus
, has opened manufacturing facilities in China and the
United States.
(Additional reporting by Alwyn Scott and Lewis Krauskopf in New
York; Editing by Richard Chang and Leslie Adler)