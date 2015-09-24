Sept 24 Boeing Co chairman Jim McNerney said on Thursday he believes the U.S. Export-Import Bank, which recently lost authorization to engage in new business, will be reauthorized.

Boeing, the biggest U.S. exporter, is one of the most strident campaigners for reauthorization of the bank, which lent money to foreign buyers of U.S. goods. The bank's charter lapsed on June 30 after conservatives in the U.S. Congress cast it as a promoter of "crony capitalism." (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Chris Reese)