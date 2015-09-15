NATIONAL HARBOR, Md., Sept 15 Boeing Co
on Tuesday said Singapore-based satellite operator Kacific had
decided it would not consider a bid on a satellite contract from
Boeing without financing from the U.S. Export-Import Bank, whose
charter expired in June.
This marks the second signed or potential satellite deal
Boeing has forfeited due to the congressional wrangling over
Ex-Im's future, following a decision by privately held ABS,
based in Bermuda and Hong Kong, to cancel an order in July.
Kacific is a new broadband satellite operator geared to
deliver high-speed internet to enterprises, agencies and remote
communities in the Pacific islands, Indonesia, the Philippines,
New Zealand and Papua New Guinea.
Boeing spokeswoman Gayla Keller said Kacific notified Boeing
that it could not compete for the satellite order without
financing backed by Ex-Im.
"This is another example of how the lapse in Ex-Im's charter
is having a direct impact on our business - not only in
commercial airplanes but in satellite orders," Keller said.
Boeing announced last month that it will cut as many as
several hundred employees in its satellite business, citing the
uncertainty regarding Ex-Im financing as a contributing factor.
"Many of Boeing's international customers rely on Ex-Im and
the uncertainty surrounding the bank does affect our ability to
grow our business with new orders and could affect future
workforce decisions," Keller said.
The U.S. Export-Import Bank's role was to provide export
credit insurance, working capital guarantees and guarantees of
commercial loans to foreign buyers of U.S. products.
No further details were immediately available about the
potential size of a Kacific order, or the scale of any
additional layoffs.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Dan Grebler)