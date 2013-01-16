WASHINGTON Jan 16 The U.S. Federal Aviation
Administration on Wednesday said it would temporarily ground
Boeing Co's 787s after a second incident involving
battery failures caused one of the Dreamliner passenger jets to
make an emergency landing in Japan.
The FAA said airlines would have to demonstrate that the
lithium ion batteries involved were safe before they could
resume flying Boeing's newest commercial airliner, but gave no
details on when that could occur.
The agency said it would work with Boeing and the airlines
to develop a corrective action plan that allowed the U.S. 787
fleet to resume operations as quickly and safely as possible.