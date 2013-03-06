UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 1
June 1 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 21 points at 7541, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures 0.33 percent higher ahead of the cash market open.
March 6 U.S. safety regulators are poised to approve within days a plan to allow Boeing to begin flight tests of the 787 Dreamliner with a fix for a its volatile batteries, a critical step towards returning the grounded aircraft to service, two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
The Federal Aviation Administration is expected to sign off on a "certification plan" allowing Boeing to carry out the flight tests to demonstrate whether authorities can lift a flight ban that sent shockwaves around the airline industry seven weeks ago.
"You could see the 'cert plan' approved in the next few days," one of the sources said. Both spoke on the condition of anonymity because the discussions are confidential.
The FAA said it would announce the plan when approved. Boeing declined to comment.
June 1 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 21 points at 7541, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures 0.33 percent higher ahead of the cash market open.
LONDON, June 1 British Airways board members are expected to request an inquiry into a power outage which left 75,000 passengers stranded last weekend, the BBC said on Thursday, citing sources.