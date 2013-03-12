* FAA allows two 787s to test fly redesigned battery
* Puts Boeing closer to getting 787 back in service
* $15 billion 737 order from Ryanair seen
* Stock hits almost five-year high
By Bill Rigby
SEATTLE, March 12 Boeing Co got approval
from U.S. transport regulators on Tuesday to start testing a
redesigned battery for the 787 Dreamliner, putting it one step
closer to getting the troubled airplane back into regular
service.
Also on Tuesday, sources told Reuters the planemaker was
close to signing a $15 billion deal to sell about 170
single-aisle 737 planes to budget Irish carrier Ryanair.
Boeing's shares closed up 1.5 percent, hitting an almost
five-year high, and extended gains in after-hours trade.
Late on Tuesday, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration
said it approved Boeing's battery certification plan and will
permit two aircraft limited flights to test the new design.
Regulators grounded the 50 Dreamliners in use by airlines on
Jan. 16 after lithium-ion batteries burned aboard two planes,
banning airlines from flying the 787 and stopping Boeing from
delivering them. Although its factories continue to make the
787, Boeing is losing an estimated $50 million a week while the
planes are grounded.
"We won't allow the plane to return to service unless we're
satisfied that the new design ensures the safety of the aircraft
and its passengers," U.S. Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood
said in a statement.
Boeing's new battery - which it presented to the FAA in late
February - is designed to minimize the chances of a short
circuit, insulates the cells within the battery better and adds
a new containment and venting system to prevent damage even if
the battery catches fire.
The FAA said the new design must pass a series of tests
before it is approved and that the agency will be "closely
involved" in the certification process. The FAA has been
criticized for delegating too much responsibility to
manufacturers in certifying equipment.
The FAA's decision was welcomed by Boeing.
"Today's approval from the FAA is a critical and welcome
milestone toward getting the fleet flying again and continuing
to deliver on the promise of the 787," Boeing Chief Executive
Jim McNerney said in a statement.
Airline customers cautiously agreed. Steven Udvar-Hazy,
chairman and chief executive of Air Lease Corp, which has 12
787s on order, called the FAA approval a "good step forward"
during a panel discussion at an aircraft trading conference in
Orlando, Florida.
"It is not flying yet. It is a first step," said Udvar-Hazy,
considered one of the world's most influential airplane buyers.
"I'm happy that the FAA has taken the constructive role in
working with Boeing to address this problem."
It remains to be seen whether or when the FAA, under
political pressure to ensure no further mishaps, will approve
Boeing's redesigned battery.
The consensus among plane buyers and operators at the
Orlando conference was that the 787 may be able to re-enter
service in June, barring further surprises. However, that is not
early enough for airlines to plan summer schedules.
News of the big order from Ryanair further helped investor
enthusiasm for Boeing. Sources familiar with the deal, speaking
on condition of anonymity, told Reuters the order was
exclusively for the current generation 737NG jet. If completed,
it would mark a major win against rival Airbus, a unit of
Europe's EADS.
Boeing shares closed up $1.22, or 1.5 percent, at $84.16 on
the New York Stock Exchange, their highest close since May 2008,
and extended gains after hours to $84.44. That is the highest
since the end of May 2008.