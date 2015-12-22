BRIEF-Infinity reports Q1 loss per share $0.21
* Infinity provides company update and reports first quarter 2017 financial results
WASHINGTON Dec 22 Boeing Co's commercial airplane unit will pay $12 million and enhance its compliance systems in a settlement with U.S. regulators to resolve multiple enforcement cases, the Federal Aviation Administration said on Tuesday.
"Under the agreement, BCA (Boeing Commercial Airplanes) pledged to implement and improve several certification processes to further enhance the airworthiness and continued compliance" of the unit's products, the FAA said in a statement. (Reporting by Susan Heavey)
* Infinity provides company update and reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Atento reports fiscal 2017 first-quarter results solid start in fiscal 2017 highlighted by topline growth, maintained margins and continued improvement in cash flow