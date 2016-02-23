Feb 23 The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration proposed a new airworthiness directive (AD) for some of Boeing Co's 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft after a report found a defect in a wing component.

The report said certain web fastener holes might not have been deburred properly when manufactured.

This can develop fatigue cracking and weaken the primary wing structure so it cannot sustain limit load, the FAA said.

The AD, effective March 9, required revising the maintenance or inspection program to include an airworthiness limitation for repetitive inspections of the web fastener holes in the overwing flex-tees, the FAA said.

Boeing was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)