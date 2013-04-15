April 15 The Federal Aviation Administration
(FAA) has ordered an inspection of more than 1,000
U.S.-registered Boeing 737 jets to examine a potentially
faulty part on the plane tail, which it said could cause pilots
to lose control of the aircraft if it failed.
The airworthiness directive (AD) issued by the FAA calls on
airlines and other operators to replace fixing pins with
improved pins following concerns over how their protective
surface coating was applied. The rule applies to 1050 of
Boeing's 737 jets flown by U.S. carriers and takes effect May
20.
Boeing said the rule had been in the works over the past
year, and was not linked to any incident involving the planes.
Such safety directives are common in the aircraft industry and
do not require planes to be grounded.
"We are issuing this AD to prevent premature failure of the
attach pins, which could cause reduced structural integrity of
the horizontal stabilizer to fuselage attachment, resulting in
loss of control of the airplane," the FAA said in the directive
issued on Monday.
Boeing noticed that the finish had degraded on some recently
installed attachment pins, and alerted plane owners to it last
April. The FAA directive requires inspection of the pin after
56,000 flights. None of the planes affected have more than
40,000 flights, Boeing said.
The FAA said the inspection was "prompted by reports of an
incorrect procedure used to apply the wear and corrosion
protective surface coating to attach pins of the horizontal
stabilizer rear spar."
FAA said its directive may cost up to $10.1 million across
the U.S. fleet, or up to $9,627 per aircraft. It applies to
models including 737-600, 737-700, 737-700C, 737-800, 737-900,
and 737-900ER series aircraft.
The airworthiness directive was posted on the website of
Federal Register () and was first
reported by the Wall Street Journal late on Sunday.
In a separate directive, the FAA ordered inspections of the
fuel tanks of more than 600 Boeing 757 planes to ensure that
secondary vapor barriers are in proper condition. If the barrier
failed, it could allow fuel or fumes into the cabin where they
could be ignited, "which would result in a fire or an
explosion," the FAA said. The new inspection rule also takes
effect May 20.