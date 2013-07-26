WASHINGTON, July 26 The U.S. Federal Aviation
Administration on Friday said it was proposing to fine Boeing's
commercial airplane division $2.75 million for failing to take
prompt action to fix a problem with fasteners discovered in 2008
on its model 777 airlines.
"Safety is our top priority and a robust quality control
system is a vital part of maintaining the world's safest air
transportation system," U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony
Foxx said in a statement announcing the action.
"Airplane manufacturers must take prompt and thorough steps
to correct safety and compliance problems once they become aware
of them," Foxx added.