By Alwyn Scott and Doug Palmer
WASHINGTON, July 26 The U.S. Federal Aviation
Administration on Friday said it proposed penalizing Boeing's
commercial airplane unit $2.75 million for taking nearly two
years to fix a problem with fasteners on its 777 widebody
airplanes.
The penalty was unusual in its size and for the fact that it
comes nearly three years after Boeing said it addressed the
FAA's concerns, which stem from 2008. The FAA regularly imposes
smaller penalties for rule violations, but multi million-dollar
amounts are far less frequent.
The action came as Boeing's 787 Dreamliner aircraft
has suffered a series of mishaps in recent weeks, including a
spontaneous fire on an Ethiopian Airlines-owned 787 that was
parked at a remote stand at London's Heathrow Airport.
"Safety is our top priority and a robust quality control
system is a vital part of maintaining the world's safest air
transportation system," U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony
Foxx said in a statement announcing the action.
"Airplane manufacturers must take prompt and thorough steps
to correct safety and compliance problems once they become aware
of them," Foxx said.
Boeing said it took corrective action and closed the matter
in November 2010 and is working with the FAA to "understand and
address any remaining concerns."
Boeing said its actions included greater management
oversight, a database for tracking issues and regular meetings
with the FAA to ensure any open cases were closed on time.
STEMS FROM 2008
The FAA said Boeing discovered in September 2008 it had been
installing non-conforming fasteners on its 777 airplanes, but
then took more than two years to implement a plan to correct the
problem, which violated regulations by failing to maintain its
quality control system.
Boeing stopped using the bad fasteners after the problem was
discovered, but some manufacturing issues continued until after
the corrective action plan was in place, the FAA said.
"Manufacturers must make it a priority to identify and
correct quality problems in a timely manner," FAA Administrator
Michael Huerta said in the statement.
The violation carries a penalty of $25,000 a day, but the
FAA said it would be willing to settle for $2.75 million and
gave Boeing 30 days to respond.
Industry experts said the proposed penalty appeared unusual,
not least because it came years after Boeing came into
compliance. Some suggested that the FAA may be toughening its
stance after being criticized for lax oversight of the 787 by
the National Transportation Safety Board earlier this year.
"The headline is so out of sync with the size of the
penalty, I'm inclined to view this as muscle flexing by the
FAA," said Carter Leake, an investment banker with BB&T Capital
Markets/Windsor Group.
The NTSB raised concerns after lithium-ion batteries burned
on two 787 jets within two weeks in January. The FAA and other
regulators grounded the global fleet of 50 Dreamliners for 3-1/2
months while Boeing redesigned the battery system.
"That's a pretty big fine for the FAA," said Mary Schiavo, a
former Department of Transportation Inspector General. She said
fasteners were a concern when she was inspector general in the
1990s, and were difficult to police because the parts don't have
serial numbers.
"In this case, Boeing was cited for quality control, which
suggests bad fasteners were coming in and they didn't have a
system in place to catch them," she said.
The FAA's most recent large proposed penalty was a $4
million civil penalty against United Parcel Service for alleged
improper maintenance of four cargo aircraft. That case stemmed
from 2008 and 2009. In 2012, it proposed a $1 million penalty
against Horizon Air for allegedly operating planes that were not
in compliance with regulations. The violations spanned 2007 to
2011.