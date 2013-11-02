WASHINGTON Nov 1 The U.S. Navy erroneously
posted a notice about a possible order of up to 36 more Boeing
Co F/A-18 fighter jets or EA-18G electronic attack planes
due to "pre-decisional and internal budget discussions," a top
Navy admiral said Friday.
Vice Admiral David Dunaway, commander of Naval Air Systems
Command, issued the statement after the Navy canceled the
notice, which had caused confusion since the Navy's budget does
not foresee additional F/A-18 purchases after fiscal 2014. The
Navy is slated to transition to the radar-evading F-35 fighter
built by Lockheed Martin Corp in coming years.
"The posting was the result of pre-decisional and internal
budget discussions and was posted erroneously," Dunaway said in
a statement emailed to Reuters. "We took immediate actions and
retracted the solicitation."