By Andrea Shalal-Esa
NAVAL AIR STATION PATUXENT RIVER, Maryland, Dec 9 (Reuters)
- B oeing Co must decide in March 2014 whether to invest
tens of millions of dollars to continue production of the F/A-18
fighter jet, a senior Boeing executive said on Monday,
underscoring his confidence that sufficient orders would emerge
to keep the plane in production until beyond 2020.
"I know where my money is betting," said Mike Gibbons, vice
president of F/A-18 Super Hornet and EA-18 Growler programs at
Boeing, told reporters after a U.S. Navy ceremony at the
headquarters of the Navy's aviation command celebrating the 35th
anniversary of the first flight of the original F/A-18 Hornet.
"We have been extremely bullish about how much of a future
we think we have on Super Hornet and Growler production,"
Gibbons said, noting that Boeing recently invested substantial
amounts in new tools to reduce the cost of building the
airplanes at its facility in St. Louis, Missouri.
The fighter is currently scheduled to end production in
2016. Boeing and its backers have launched a major campaign to
press the U.S. military to buy more Super Hornets at a cost of
about $51-52 million per plane, including engines, radars and
electronic warfare equipment, especially since the Navy's
version of the Lockheed Martin Corp F-35 fighter will
not be ready for combat use on an aircraft carrier until 2019.
Production of fighter jets includes items like titanium that
must be purchased well before production begins, which means
Boeing may have to pay for those items itself until firm orders
come in from the Navy or foreign buyers to ensure that the
planes can be built on time.
Boeing is also promoting foreign sales of the warplanes to
Canada, Denmark, Brazil, Malaysia, Kuwait and several other
Middle Eastern countries, but executives concede that there is
no current Navy budget for more planes and several of the
foreign competitions have been delayed.
Navy Captain Frank Morley, who runs the program for the
Navy, told reporters that top U.S. military leaders would decide
the future of the program over the next year.
"There is an ongoing conversation between this building and
that building," he said, adding that decisions about more orders
would depend on future Pentagon funding levels.
He said the Super Hornet's continued evolution from the
Hornet had been "a huge success for the Navy," adding payload,
range, and protections to help the plane survive attacks while
keeping the program on cost and schedule targets.
The Navy is now considering additional upgrades, including
adding form-fitted fuel tanks that could reduce drag and improve
the plane's range by up to 130 miles. Gibbons said he considered
it a given that the Navy would order more upgrades.
Morley said the Navy's current plan does not call for
additional purchases of F/A-18E/F Super Hornets or the EA-18G
electronic attack planes based on the same design. But his
office had prepared options for additional purchases if Pentagon
leaders decided to fund them.
Randy Forbes, a key member of the House Armed Services
Committee, last week urged Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel to
continue production of the jets past 2016, given the impact on
the industrial base if the program ended.
Late on Monday, the House and Senate Armed Services
committees reached agreement on a compromise defense
authorization bill for fiscal 2014 that includes $2 billion in
funding for EA-18G Growler aircraft, and $75 million in advanced
procurement for future F/A-18E/F purchases. The policy bill must
still be approved by the full Congress.
Gibbons said he was confident about additional sales from
the U.S. Navy and U.S. allies, noting that the Navy had not yet
added funding to its budget to start closing down production and
preserve the plane's tooling, a process that typically costs
several hundreds of millions of dollars.
He said Boeing was waiting to procure long-lead items for
additional production until after it saw the Pentagon's fiscal
2015 budget request, which in turn is dependent on whether U.S.
lawmakers find a way to avoid automatic across-the-board
spending cuts required under a process called sequestration.
He said Boeing could easily front the tens of millions of
dollars required for advanced procurement items until Congress
passed a budget allocating the funds, but said the company would
not keep the program alive unless new orders emerged.
"It will be a business-based decision. Boeing will certainly
keep the production line going as long as the U.S. Navy
expresses their desire to buy more jets," Gibbons said.
But he added, "It's obvious but we are not going to sustain
the line if...there aren't going to be (more) customers."
Gibbons said the company was looking at ways to cut costs at
the St. Louis plant after 2016 by combining the production lines
of the F/A-18 Super Hornets and the F-15 fighter planes built on
the adjacent production line at the facility.