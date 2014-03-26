By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON, March 26 The U.S. Navy would add two
Boeing Co EA-18G Growler electronic attack fighters to
each five-plane squadron on its aircraft carriers, if Congress
will fund its request of $2.1 billion for 22 more of the
aircraft.
Rear Admiral Michael Manazir, director of the Navy's air
warfare division, said on Wednesday the Navy decided to put the
additional Growlers on an "unfunded priorities" list requested
by Congress after classified studies showed the planes would
improve the effectiveness of the overall 44-plane strike group
on a carrier.
Manazir said the Navy saw this as a good opportunity to
increase its capabilities given that Congress had already
provided the Navy with $75 million in advanced procurement for
22 planes, on top of the 138 Growlers already delivered or on
order.
The Navy's campaign planning showed that adding two of the
powerful electronic attack planes would reduce the duration of a
military mission and bolster the effectiveness of the "fight
coming from the carrier," Manazir said. He said the extra planes
could also be used for "expeditionary" missions.
Boeing has been urging the Navy to order more EA-18G planes
to ensure the continued operation of its St. Louis production
line, which is now slated to close after 2016.
Boeing officials argue that the planes will complement the
capabilities of the Lockheed Martin Corp next-generation
F-35 that is also being built for the carrier.
But some critics worry that further spending on the Boeing
planes now could undermine the Navy's ability and desire to fund
the 260 F-35 carrier variants it is slated to buy.
Chief of Naval Operations Jonathan Greenert told reporters
earlier this month that the Navy added the Boeing planes to the
unfunded priority list given increasing concerns about the
growing ability of potential enemies to detect U.S. warplanes.
The Navy did not include funding for Boeing F/A-18 Super
Hornets or EA-18G Growlers in its fiscal 2015 budget or a
separate "growth" fund established by the White House. It
remains unclear if Congress will fund the extra planes, given
many other competing funding priorities.
Asked if there could be additional Growler purchases beyond
the 22 planes, Manazir said that question would be answered
during studies under way that are looking at what future
capabilities the U.S. military needs to ensure that fighter jets
can safely enter enemy territory.
Growlers jam enemy radars and other equipment so fighter
jets can carry out their attack missions safely.
He said adding the Navy's next-generation jammer, now being
developed by Raytheon Co, to the Growlers would give the
planes the ability to assure access for U.S. fighters to enemy
airspace for years to come.
"The combination of the Growler and the next-generation
jammer will outmatch anything that's flying," he said. "The CNO
has talked about domination of the electromagnetic spectrum.
That's why this is a critical capability."
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)