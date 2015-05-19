WASHINGTON May 19 The third of four key U.S.
congressional committees on Tuesday approved funding for 12
additional Boeing Co fighter jets in fiscal 2016,
increasing the prospects that the company will keep its St.
Louis production line running past the end of 2017.
The House Appropriations Committee's defense subcommittee
added just over $1 billion in funding for seven EA-18G
electronic attack jets, or Growlers, and five F/A-18E/F Super
Hornet fighter jets, according to the panel's website.
The committee followed the lead of the House and Senate
armed services committees, which each added funding of $1.2
billion for 12 F/A-18E/F jets.
Added congressional funding and a $3 billion order expected
soon from Kuwait should allow Boeing to extend its production
line into 2019, instead of shutting it down at the end of 2017.
The Navy did not request extra Boeing jets in its base
budget, but added 12 extra Super Hornets to its "unfunded
priorities" list to mitigate potential shortfalls due to
heavier-than-expected maintenance needs for older aircraft.
Roman Schweizer, analyst with Guggenheim Securities, said
the move was good news for Boeing.
"Given that three committees have supported the increase, it
seems nearly certain that some funds will be added," Schweizer
said in an analyst note.
The defense subcommitee of the Senate Appropriations
Committee, the fourth committee that helps shape the Pentagon's
budget, has not yet acted on the measure.
He said 12 more Navy jets and some foreign orders could help
stretch the Super Hornet line for another two or four years.
Boeing had no immediate comment on the action of the House
defense appropriations subcommittee.
The subcommittee included a total of $8.4 billion for 65
F-35 aircraft built by Lockheed Martin Corp, including
two additional C-model F-35 jets for the U.S. Navy that were not
included in the legislation approved by the House and Senate
armed services committees.
