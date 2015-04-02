By Andrea Shalal
| WASHINGTON, April 2
WASHINGTON, April 2 Boeing Co on Thursday
said it will ramp up lobbying efforts to extend production of
its F/A-18 fighter jets beyond the end of 2017 after the U.S.
Navy asked Congress to fund 12 airplanes not included in the
2016 budget proposal.
Dan Gillian, who runs the F/A-18E/F and EA-18G electronic
attack jet programs for Boeing, told Reuters the company had
decided to continue working closely with the Navy to convince
U.S. lawmakers.
The company also plans to launch a print advertising
campaign in mid-April to support the effort, according to a
source familiar with the matter.
Last month, Gillian told Reuters he was optimistic that
Boeing could cobble together enough U.S. and foreign orders to
extend production at its St. Louis plant beyond 2017, but
conceded the budget environment was difficult.
He said Boeing would make an "unemotional," business-based
decision by midyear, even before Congress finalizes the fiscal
2016 budget, about whether to self-fund purchases of titanium
and other supplies that must be ordered long before production
begins, or whether to start shutting down the plant.
The Navy included $1.15 billion for a dozen Super Hornets on
its list of "unfunded priorities" sent to Congress this week,
which would extend production at the plant for about six months.
The company has said it must build at least two
jets a month to keep prices economical.
"Aircraft in this year's appropriations bill would be a step
toward ensuring options for the Navy as well as the joint force
as they continue to evaluate their strike fighter and airborne
electronic attack needs," Gillian said.
It remained unclear whether Congress will fund any
additional Boeing jets given competing demands for resources and
continued uncertainty about whether congressional budget caps
will remain in effect in fiscal 2016.
Boeing is also awaiting decisions by Denmark and Kuwait
later this year about possible additional orders that could
further stretch production.
Douglas Silliman, the U.S. ambassador to Kuwait, last week
told Reuters it was unclear when Kuwait would make a decision on
a possible F/A-18 order, and noted that the country had other
urgent funding priorities.
Northrop Grumman Corp is a key supplier to Boeing on
the F/A-18 and EA-18G jets, which are expected to remain in
service through 2040, flying together with the new F-35 fighter
jets built by Lockheed Martin Corp.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by David Gregorio)