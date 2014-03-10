WASHINGTON, March 10 The U.S. Navy's top admiral
on Monday confirmed that the Navy would include Boeing Co
EA-18G electronic attack planes on a list of "unfunded"
priorities requested by Congress, saying the Navy might need the
jets to carry out future missions.
Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Jonathan Greenert told
reporters the jets would be included to help the Navy carry out
future requirements for electronic attack capabilities, subject
to several studies being conducted by the Defense Department.
The Navy did not include funding for Boeing F/A-18 Super
Hornets or EA-18G Growlers in its fiscal 2015 budget or a
separate "growth" fund established by the White House.
But Greenert said the Navy needed additional jets since the
current fleet of Growlers were the U.S. military's only option
for carrying out electronic attack.
A senior Navy official said the Navy would request 22
Growlers in its list, which must still be vetted by Defense
Secretary Chuck Hagel and the Joint Chiefs of Staff before it is
sent to Congress.
Reuters reported last week that the Navy planned to add 22
Growlers to the list.