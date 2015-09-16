NATIONAL HARBOR, Md., Sept 15 The U.S. Air Force
will likely have to spend billions of dollars in coming years to
keep its fleet of Boeing Co F-15 fighter jets flying
longer, and upgrade their capabilities, a top general said
Tuesday.
General Hawk Carlisle, commander of Air Combat Command, said
recent stress tests of the F-15C had revealed longer-term
structural issues, and the airplanes might eventually need new
wings and longerons.
He said the test results were still being evaluated, and the
service life extension program, or SLEP, was unlikely to happen
for several years, but he would argue in favor of adding new
radars, radios and other upgrades at the same time.
"If I could find a way with resources, I would do everything
I could when we put those airplanes in to ... fix the structural
issues ... to try to do capability upgrades at the same time,"
Carlisle told reporters at the annual Air Force Association
conference.
"Those airplanes are going to be in the inventory for a
long time to come, and we have to get them as capable as we
can," he said.
Boeing on Tuesday unveiled a package of possible upgrades
for the F-15C that would double the number of air-to-air weapons
it carried from eight to 16, while adding conformal fuel tanks
to extend their range, and adding a long-range infrared sensor
and an updated AESA radar.
The company said the aircraft would help the Air Force meet
growing air superiority challenges given the fact that its
planned purchases of Lockheed Martin Corp stealthy F-22
fighter jets were curtailed.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Ken Wills)