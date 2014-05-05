BRIEF-HP declares a cash dividend of $0.1327 per share
* HP Inc - Declared a cash dividend of $0.1327 per share on company's common stock.
WASHINGTON May 5 The U.S. House Armed Services Committee on Monday proposed adding $450 mln to the U.S. Navy's fiscal 2015 budget for five more Boeing Co EA-18G electronic attack planes, well short of the 22 jets on the Navy's list of "unfunded priorities."
Boeing and its backers in the House and Senate are seeking funding for 22 more planes to maintain the St. Louis, Missouri production line where Boeing builds the planes. The line is slated to shut after 2016 unless Boeing receives more orders.
House Armed Services Committee Chairman Buck McKeon said his proposed changes to the Pentagon's fiscal 2015 budget found savings across the Defense Department to fund many key programs, but "there simply was not enough to save every program."
In a press release announcing the chairman's "mark," the committee said McKeon "recognizes the need for continued production of the EA-18G Growler but was only able to fund five additional aircraft." (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Bernard Orr)
* HP Inc - Declared a cash dividend of $0.1327 per share on company's common stock.
SYDNEY, Jan 24 Australia and East Timor said on Tuesday they aim to reach an agreement on a maritime border by the end of September, which would end a decade-old row between the two nations that has stalled a $40 billion offshore gas project.
CALGARY, Alberta/TORONTO, Jan 23 A pipeline in the western Canadian province of Saskatchewan has leaked 200,000 liters (52,834 gallons) of oil in an aboriginal community, the provincial government said on Monday.