LONDON May 8 Financiers are increasing their exposure to the aircraft industry, allowing airplane buyers to meet demand for funding to support record aircraft production, Boeing said on Thursday.

Seventy percent of banks and financial institutions already active in the sector, polled by the U.S. planemaker, said they planned to boost their investments in aircraft as the industry prepares to deliver airplanes worth $112 billion this year.

"Even factoring in current production rates by the major aircraft manufacturers, the global jetliner market is relatively tight today with demand for new, fuel-efficient airplanes outstripping supply," a senior Boeing executive said.

The market for used aircraft and the global air cargo market - two recent weak spots in an otherwise bullish sector - are showing signs of improvement, Kostya Zolotusky, managing director for capital markets development and leasing at Boeing Capital Corporation, told an industry gathering in London.

Some investors however told Boeing in a regular survey that they were worried that high aircraft production might lead to overcapacity. But Boeing will adjust its production plans "if demand doesn't play out as expected," Zolotusky said. (Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Tim Hepher)