* Boeing offers in-flight updates to save fuel
* Carriers test program to shave minutes off flight times
* Fuel is airlines' second-biggest expense after labor
By Kyle Peterson and John Crawley
Nov 23 Boeing Co (BA.N) is getting more
involved than ever in airline operations by communicating
directly with pilots in flight to help them better manage fuel
use, a global priority in an industry looking to slash costs.
The plane maker is promoting a new program that funnels
real-time updates on wind and routes to cockpits, where crews
can tweak their flight plans to shave minutes and cut costs.
"It taps a different aspect of the business that airlines
haven't yet tapped into," said Derek Gefroh, program manager
for Boeing's InFlight Optimization Services.
The program, which monitors flights continuously, features
two components, Wind Updates and Direct Routes.
Wind Updates features more accurate and current wind
conditions than those that were known prior to the flight.
Direct Routes recommends small course adjustments based on
weather and traffic to improve efficiency. With these services,
pilots can tweak course, speed and altitude to save fuel.
"Once that airplane takes off, there is a limited amount of
optimization," Gefroh said. "In fact, for most airlines there's
no additional optimization that takes place while the airplane
is in the air to take advantage of emergent opportunities to
save time and fuel."
Boeing already tracks all of its planes so it can respond
to service needs.
Alaska Airlines (ALK.N), which flies an all-Boeing 737
fleet, has been testing Wind Updates and is optimistic about
the potential.
"We are leaving no stone unturned in looking at ways to
improve fuel efficiency," said spokeswoman Marianne Lindsey.
Sean Cassidy, an Alaska Airlines 737 captain and a top
official of the Air Line Pilots Association union, said crews
now receive extensive route, weather and air traffic briefings
before each flight.
Once airborne, pilots consult on-board radar, communicate
with controllers and work closely with airline dispatchers to
optimize efficiency by improving routing or finding more
favorable winds.
The ideal scenario is good planning and a predictable
flight path. But real-time information can improve in-flight
decision-making to save fuel. Winds present unexpected
challenges that affect the cost of operations.
"Those are times when you do make decisions to climb or
descend," Cassidy said. "You do those things and you factor in
how they will affect fuel consumption."
FUEL SAVINGS
Savings on fuel, the biggest expense after labor for
airlines, are more important than ever this year to maximize
revenue in a softening economy. Fuel represents about a third
of airline operating costs.
Even though flights are full and U.S. carriers expect to
fly 23 million people during the Thanksgiving holiday period,
overall passenger volumes this year are expected to be down 2
percent from 2010 and down 12 percent from their 2006 peak.
While revenues for the first nine months of the year for
major U.S. airlines were up 12 percent, expenses grew nearly 16
percent and net income fell 66 percent, industry figures show.
Fuel expenses jumped 38 percent.
The International Air Transport Association has launched an
initiative to help airlines cut one minute off each flight to
save fuel. The global trade group for airlines says carriers,
on average, spend $100 per minute per flight.
"Given higher energy prices and the outlook for continued
higher energy prices, anything airlines in general can do to
mitigate fuel costs is obviously hugely positive," said Helane
Becker, an analyst with Dahlman Rose & Co.
Boeing, the world's second-largest commercial plane maker
after EADS EAD.PA unit Airbus, began marketing its InFlight
Optimization Services last year. It would not disclose the
number of subscribers or the cost of subscriptions. InFlight
Optimization is available to airlines that fly non-Boeing
planes as well.
Boeing says Wind Updates alone can save 100-300 pounds of
fuel per flight. A typical flight for the narrowbody Boeing 737
and the widebody Boeing 777 may consume 15,000 pounds and
250,000 pounds of fuel, respectively.
FLIGHT PLANNING
Michiel van Dorst, a pilot and executive vice president of
flight operations at KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, a unit of Air
France KLM (AIRF.PA), said pilots receive Wind Updates on
displays in the cockpit. No additional equipment is necessary
and the communication occurs through existing channels.
"I'm a hundred percent sure that the fuel and emission
savings outweighs the investment," he said, referring to the
cost of a subscription to the Boeing services.
Van Dorst said any airline can benefit from Wind Updates or
Direct Routes, but the greatest fuel savings can be derived on
longer routes.
KLM, which helped Boeing develop the program, expects to
reduce its fuel consumption by 0.1 percent en route by using
Wind Updates, saving about $135 (100 euros) per flight, van
Dorst said.
In the United States, the Federal Aviation Administration
manages certain routes, especially into New York, that can be
modified as needed to take advantage of favorable winds and
improve air traffic efficiency on the busiest days.
The U.S. military opened up East Coast air space to
commercial traffic on Tuesday to help carriers use more
efficient routes to reduce congestion and save fuel during
holiday travel.
(Reporting by Kyle Peterson and John Crawley; editing by John
Wallace)